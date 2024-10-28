Event details.

Dates:

June 28 & 29, 2025

Hours:

Saturday, June 28, 2025, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Sunday, June 29, 2025, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Admission:

Free and open to the public

Location:

Union Depot, St. Paul, MN

Preview Party:

Saturday, June 28, 9:30–11 a.m.

Ticketed; complimentary drink included

Heads up:

Plan in extra travel time due to construction around Downtown St. Paul this weekend. John Ireland Boulevard bridge and others will be closed over I-94 and I-35E, so consider entering downtown from the North or via side streets. Or better yet, take the light rail directly to the entrance of Union Depot or bike!

Attending the Preview Party on Saturday morning? Take advantage of our valet so you don’t have to worry about finding parking.