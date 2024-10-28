American Craft Fest St. Paul 2025
Explore regional craft culture and engage with hands-on activities at this free, all-ages event.
American Craft Fest is the summer’s best opportunity to discover craft from across the region. Participate in fun hands-on activities for all ages led by local arts partners, shop handmade work by more than 50 emerging artists, and savor local beverages and food truck fare.
Event details.
Dates:
June 28 & 29, 2025
Hours:
Saturday, June 28, 2025, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sunday, June 29, 2025, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Admission:
Free and open to the public
Location:
Union Depot, St. Paul, MN
Preview Party:
Saturday, June 28, 9:30–11 a.m.
Ticketed; complimentary drink included
Heads up:
Plan in extra travel time due to construction around Downtown St. Paul this weekend. John Ireland Boulevard bridge and others will be closed over I-94 and I-35E, so consider entering downtown from the North or via side streets. Or better yet, take the light rail directly to the entrance of Union Depot or bike!
Attending the Preview Party on Saturday morning? Take advantage of our valet so you don’t have to worry about finding parking.
Get hands-on with handcraft!
Explore fun and educational activities led by regional arts partners.
Participate in activities led by organizations and partners including: American Swedish Institute, Aspire Artisan Studios & Folk School, Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center, Foci MN Center for Glass Art, HC Lou, Marine Mills Folk School, MN Center for Book Arts, Mudluk Pottery, Tara Aiken, Textile Center, Urban Boatbuilders, Weavers Guild of Minnesota, and more!
American Swedish Institute
Meet instructors from ASI’s Nordic Handcraft program and learn about traditional Scandinavian woodworking, textiles, and more! Instructors will demo crafts from upcoming classes and answer questions about their work.
Special Note: During the preview party instructor Phil Moody will be demonstrating the traditional Nordic craft of knutkorg, or knot basket, highlighting an upcoming workshop at ASI.
Location: Waiting Room
Art Buddies
It’s never too early to let your creative flag fly! Join art mentors from Art Buddies in a kiddo-centric, collaborative mural project.
Location: Waiting Room
Aspire Artisan Studios & Folk School
Join Aspire Artisan Studios and Folk School and experience the ancient hand art of leather stamping! Following guided instruction, you will create a custom key fob with unique and intricate designs, and finish it off with a rivet and key chain ring. These make the perfect addition to backpacks, sports bags, lunch bags,and more! Learn more about Aspire’s amazing school, our classes and programs offered in your community.
Location: Waiting Room
Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center
Learn about porcelain enamel and blacksmithing techniques during fiery demonstrations with Chicago Avenue Fire Arts Center. Take advantage of the opportunity to get hands-on experience learning about these crafts, while helping with two community co-created projects.
Location: East Plaza
Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art
Build some basic skills in the art of stained glass, while making your own glass pendant with artists from Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art.
Location: Waiting Room
HC Lou Tote Printing
Join local tattoo artist and printmaker, HC Lou in printing an ACC-exclusive design on your tote bag while you watch and learn about the art of block printing. Or, try your hand at the process with their expert guidance!
$5.* (*FREE for ACC Members)
Location: Waiting Room
Marine Mills Folk School
Join herbalist and Marine Mills Folk School teacher Heather Mashuga as she demonstrates how to make healing tinctures and salves with foraged wildflowers and plants.
Location: Waiting Room
Demonstration Times:
Saturday, 1-2:30pm
Sunday, 11:30-1pm.
Minnesota Center for Book Arts
Join us for hands-on printing with antique wood type on our portable presses. Choose a word to set in type, ink it up, and print it on a postcard–or two!
Location: Waiting Room
Mudluk Pottery
3D printing in clay?!?! No way! Check out how this tech-forward process works with this ancient material. Artists from Mudluk Pottery will also be showing attendees how to handbuild bowls to support a community project.
Location: East Plaza
Tara Aiken
Join street painter and chalk artist Tara Aiken on a collaborative chalk art piece.
Location: East Plaza
*Chalk art activation will begin at 1:30 pm on Saturday and will continue throughout the event.
Textile Center
Tufting is all the rage right now! Explore tufting and other rug-making techniques with hands-on demonstrations by Textile Center’s Teaching Artists!
Location: Waiting Room
Urban Boatbuilders
Summertime in Minnesota is meant for the outdoors! Join staff and youth from Urban Boatbuilders in learning more about building canoes, and try it yourself, including canoe lashing, paddle-making, paddleboards, and more.
Location: North Plaza
Weavers Guild of Minnesota
Try your hand at weaving cloth on a small floor loom or spinning yarn on a wheel with the Weavers Guild of Minnesota. Take home your own weaving momento using using stone, yarn, and your choice of weaving techniques with guidance from Guild members. This activity is adaptable and accessible to all ages and abilities.
Location: Waiting Room
-
Based in Anoka, MN
#Jewelry - Metal
-
Based in Richfield, MN
#Ceramics
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Fiber and Textiles
-
Based in minneapolis, MN
#Jewelry - Metal
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Ceramics
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Activity/Demonstration
#Vendor
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Furniture
-
Based in Amston, CT
#Ceramics
-
Based in Stillwater, MN
#Ceramics
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Astrology Readings
-
Based in Robbinsdale, MN
#Vendor
-
Based in Saint Paul, MN
#Printmaking
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Ceramics
-
Based in Grand Marais, MN
#Clothing - Accessories
-
Based in Burnsville, MN
#Jewelry - Metal
-
Based in Minneapolis, MN
#Glass
Emerging artist market.
Shop unique handmade goods from up-and-coming regional artists and makers working in basketry, ceramics, clothing, furniture, glass, metal, and textiles. Discover something special and find a perfect handmade treasure to take home with you.
69 artists
Food & drink.
Explore local culinary delights from Twin Cities creators!
Don’t miss Auntie M’s Gluten Free, Eggroll Queen, El Jefe Cocina, coffee from Lowertown Bike Shop, and more to be announced! A selection of food and craft drinks will also be available for purchase.
Eggroll Queens
Is a small family-owned company that started out of their house in 2015, and a dream. They use only the freshest ingredients and support their community whenever and however they can. Enjoy sweet or savory eggrolls on both Saturday and Sunday for American Craft Fest.
Location: North Plaza
Available on Saturday & Sunday
Auntie M’s
Auntie M’s is a Celiac-owned and operated gluten-free food truck based out of Minnesota. Enjoy cheese curds, corn dogs, and funnel cakes at the first and only Gluten-Free Food Service (GFFS) validated food truck in the country. There are egg and dairy-free options as well. Auntie M’s will be available on Saturday, June 28 for American Craft Fest.
Location: East Plaza
Available on Saturday
El Jefe Cocina
Experience the taste of authentic Mexican street food with El Jefe food trucks. Chef/Owner Miguel, inspired by his Mexican roots, shares his heritage through traditional recipes with a modern twist. They have gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options as well. El Jefe will be available on Sunday, June 29 for American Craft Fest.
Location: North Plaza
Available on Sunday
Become a sponsor.
Explore sponsorship opportunities today.
Connect with participants and support the diverse craft community through support of this all-ages event.
Volunteer at American Craft Fest.
Contribute to the success of one of Minnesota’s most exciting summer events!
Volunteering with ACC is a great way to use your knowledge, skills, and talents to support craftspeople.
Join early at the Preview Party
Beat the crowds and enjoy some live music, food, and drink!
Find connection, joy, and inspiration at this celebration of regional craft culture! Get the first look at one-of-a-kind work by up-and-coming makers as you enjoy live music from Renee Vaughan and the Nordstär Ensemble, and delicious pastries, sip a complimentary coffee, mimosa, or juice, and try your hand at interactive craft projects with friends old and new.
In addition to the other perks of early shopping, Preview Party attendees will get the chance to win one of three unique craft Door Prizes from our American Craft Fest Partners, including The Textile Center, Weavers Guild of Minnesota, Foci Minnesota Center for Glass Art, Aspire Artisan Studios & Folk School, and The Minnesota Center for Book Arts (plus some fun ACC Merch)!
Details:
Saturday, June 28, 9:30–11 a.m.
Preview Party attendees are invited to take advantage of valet services at the Union Depot between 9–11:30 a.m. for $15 including gratuity (payable onsite via cash or credit card). Find the valet at The Carriageway entrance on the lower level of the Head House, accessible via N Sibley Street, north of Kellogg Blvd.
Individual: $30 non-members / $25 members
Preview with friends: $100 for four tickets
ACC members are eligible to receive $5 off. Can’t find your code? Click here to retrieve.
2025 Harlan Boss Artists
Don't miss the newest awardees at the fest!
With support from the Harlan Boss Foundation for the Arts, ACC provides financial and professional development resources to early career craft artists residing in Minnesota who are Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color (BIPOC) or otherwise historically underrepresented. This initiative enriches our regional community by fostering sustainable craft-centered careers.
As a part of this opportunity, the four 2025 Harlan Boss Emerging Artists will show and sell their work at this year’s fest!
Show awards.
With support from the Harlan Boss Foundation for the Arts, ACC provides financial and professional development resources to early career craft artists residing in Minnesota who are Black, Indigenous, or Persons of Color (BIPOC) or otherwise historically underrepresented. This initiative enriches our regional community by fostering sustainable craft-centered careers.
Event sponsors.
This event was made possible through generous support from:
Minnesota State Arts Board
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a Minnesota State Arts Board Operating Support grant, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Windgate Foundation
Windgate Foundation’s work is inspired by organizations that craft equitable and innovative resources to help artists, makers, educators, and communities thrive.
Harlan Boss Foundation for the Arts
The Harlan Boss Foundation for the Arts has a mission to support and encourage the arts.
-
